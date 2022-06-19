Nigerian Journalist, Amalaha, Appointed UTA Country Chair  





Publisher and award winning journalist, Princess Chinyere Amalaha has been appointed President of United Towns Agency (UTA) in Nigeria.

The UTA is a United Nations (UN) accredited non governmental organisation with consultative status of the United Nations Economic and Social Council ( ECOSOC).

Amalaha’s appointed after a rigorous process of election, interviews and background checks of her humanitarian activities by the Geneva based organisation.

A statement signed by UTA board member on Sunday, Abubakar Jimoh, said the immediate task before Amalaha is to establish a full fledge UTA office in Nigeria, and commence operations of the implementation of various charity works and humanitarian projects of the UN NGO in the areas of human rights protection, environmental protection, and projects for irrigation systems.

He said other areas of interest include, electricity supply, poverty alleviation and attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country.

In her…





Source: Leadership Newspaper