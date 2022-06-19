SGBV: I Was Raped, Visually Impaired Woman Narrates Ordeal





In a small, hard-to-access house in Agegunle in Lagos State, Southwest Nigeria, lives Monica, (not real name) a 35-year-old lady who is visually impaired. She lost her vision due to complications after she had an accident..

Despite living in such a condition, Monica was recently molested sexually, an experience which has left her traumatised. This is despite living with the consciousness that there is no cure for her health condition.

Sharing her experience with LEADERSHIP Weekend, Monica said, “I was not born blind. My life had a twist when I had an accident 10 years ago that affected my eyes. My parents did all they could, to save my sight, but all to no avail.”

Due to her condition, however, Monica could no longer teach which was her primary profession, she had to learn how to design beads to survive.

Amongst others, one of the incidents of sexual violence occurred when she went to visit her friend in Festac Town, Lagos. “At one point, I noticed that I was the only one…





Source: Leadership Newspaper