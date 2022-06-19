Terrorists Kill 6 Commuters, Injure 2 In Fresh Borno Attack





The Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists have killed atleast six civilians in an ambush along Dikwa-Ngala highway in Borno State on Saturday.

LEADERSHIP reports that Dikwa-Ngala Road is the route linking the Borno State capital city to Dikwa local government area and Ngala local government area, which are transit routes for moving goods and services to some neighbouring African countries such as Chad, Cameroon, among others.

According to intelligence report obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert in the Lake Chad from top military sources, and made available to our correspondent, the victims were killed when the terrorists fired several shots on the commuters on the road.

The sources added that two other civilians sustained gunshot wounds.

“Afterward, they carjacked one commercial vehicle and set on fire four other vehicles, two commercial vehicles, one empty truck, and one ferrying livestock,” said the sources.

The sources added…





Source: Leadership Newspaper