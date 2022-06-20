11,524 Drug Users Counselled, Treated In 18 Months – NDLEA





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said about 11,524 drug users have been counselled and treated in 18 months.

The anti-narcotics agency further said in 2021, about 8,000 drug users were counselled and rehabilitated, while 3,523 others were rehabilitated between January and June, 2022.

Chairman of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (rtd), stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja as part of a week-long activities to mark this year’s United Nations’ Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

This is even as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) representative in Nigeria, Oliver Stolpe, said about $40million has been expended in 10 years of United Nations and Nigeria’s collaboration to address drug challenges.

He also said based on 2017 and 2018 records, about six million persons living in Nigeria were involved in drug abuse or misuse and called for continued training of teachers in schools to address the challenges.

Marwa, while speaking…





Source: Leadership Newspaper