18 Die In Bida-Minna Road Crash





A ghastly auto crash has killed 18 people at Hammana International College Junction in Gidan Mangoro on Minna-Bida Road. The accident occurred yesterday morning.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the accident involved an 18-seater bus traveling from Lagos to Kano carrying 20 passengers instead of 18.

It was learnt that the accident occurred around 2 :30am and that 18 people including the driver were burnt to death on the spot while two passengers were able to survive but in a critical condition.

Sources hinted that the two who survived the accident were immediately rushed to hospital while the bodies of those who were burnt to death were given mass burial.

An eyewitness said the accident occurred when the bus ran into a broken-down articulated vehicle (truck) that was abandoned at the middle of the road without a danger sign indicating so.

As at the time of filing this report attempt to get the reaction of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) proved abortive but Police Public Relations…





Source: Leadership Newspaper