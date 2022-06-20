Fan Milk To Commission Model Dairy Farm In Ogun 





Fan Milk, a Danone Company, makers of frozen dairy and ice cream brands, including Super Yogo and Fan Vanille, is set to unveil their newly completed model dairy farm in Odeda, Ogun State on Tuesday.

The dairy farm is Danone’s first investment in dairy farming in Sub-Saharan Africa to boost local milk production in Nigeria.

According to the company’s Managing Director, Mr Ferdinand Mouko, the company intended to bring the expertise of its parent company, Danone, to the fore. He explained that the company decided to embark on the project to contribute to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s backward integration policy for the improvement of local milk production and to support the Federal Government’s economy recovery growth plan which aims to improve food self-sufficiency in the country.

He added that the partnership falls in line with the company’s business development strategy and as a responsible corporate citizen.

“Our objective is to ensure that we partner with local…





Source: Leadership Newspaper