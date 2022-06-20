Group Accuses NDDC Interim Boss Of Working Against Board Inauguration





The Niger Delta United Congress (NDUC) has alleged that the sole administrator of the interventionist agency, Effiong Akwa, is working against the Niger Deltans’ legitimate demand for the inauguration of a substantive board for NDDC, in accordance with the law setting up the Commission.

In a statement by Ebizomor Brisibe, and Edem Archibong, President and Secretary of NDUC respectively, the group wondered why it took Akwa “two long weeks to make an embarrassing volte-face and eat his own words which are in print and online and can therefore be easily verified to know who is lying between him (Akwa) and our group.”

According to the group, “rather than apologise to the people of the Niger Delta region, whose foremost agency, NDDC, he is occupying in violation of the NDDC Act, Effiong Akwa, Sole Administrator of NDDC, in an unrestrained verbiage of egregious subterfuge was unhinged in his farcical denial and flip-flop on his ill-advised but widely villified statement…





Source: Leadership Newspaper