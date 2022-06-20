Jungle Justice: FCT Police Meet Okada Riders In Abuja





Worried by the rising cases of jungle justice and the menace caused by commercial motorcyclists, populary known as Okada Riders, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has met with the leadership of the riders’ associations with a view at addressing the issues.

The deputy FCT Police PRO, ASP Oduniyi Omotayo, said the meeting became necessary following “the recent spate of the outbreak of violence largely traceable to commercial motorcyclists popularly known as okada riders, which has become a menace occasionally playing out as self-help in obtaining justice known as jungle justice, vandalization of government and private properties, and sundry antisocial behaviours demanding an immediate redress.”

The meeting, which was held at the FCT Police Command headquarters in Abuja, had about 150 leaders of the various unions of okada riders in attendance.

Speaking at the meeting, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, charged them to turn a new leaf, work in synergy with the police to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper