JUST-IN: Buhari Directs NFF To Amend Statutes, Hold Board Elections





President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to immediately commence the process that will lead to holding new elections into its Executive Committee at the expiration of the current administration in September.

President Buhari also directed that the instrument of football administration in the country, the NFF Statutes, be amended to include other stakeholders, who had hitherto been disenfranchised, or denied equal representation in the NFF congress.

The directives were contained in a letter dated June 17, 2022, addressed to the president of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, and signed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

President Buhari, who reinforced the Federal Government’s support for football development in the country, urged the leadership of NFF to ensure that the amended statutes reflect the national yearnings, aspirations and peculiarities of Nigeria as a sovereign nation whilst aligning with the principles and objectives…





Source: Leadership Newspaper