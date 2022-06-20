JUST-IN: Ex-Head Of State, Abdulsalami, Hospitalised In London, Discharged 





A former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who was hospitalised for an unknown ailment in London, has been discharged from the hospital.

LEADERSHIP reports that General Abdulsalami’s hospitalisation was kept secret by his family members and aides.

But, a media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu, made a public disclosure about the health status of the former head of state on Monday evening.

Shehu, who took his verified Facebook page, said he visited General Abdulsalami in London and that he was not in any serious condition any longer, hence there was no cause for alarm.

The presidential aide wrote: “Alhamdu Lillahi for Allah’s mercy. I just ended a visit to His Excellency Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Head of State. He is out of hospital in a London apartment and apparently in no serious condition. He was his jovial self, maintaining a keen interest in developments back at home in Nigeria. Please, no cause for alarm.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper