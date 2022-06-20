Ohaneze Elders Seek Inclusion Of Zoning In Constitution





The Ohaneze Elders Council has called for the inclusion of rotation of the Presidency among the six geo-political zones in the constitution.

Elders of the apex Igbo socio-cultural, after a meeting in Abuja over the weekend, declared that the present North/South arrangement does not augur well for equity and justice.

The elders, in a communique read by its chairman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, also lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for failing to field South East presidential candidates, even though they said the South East zone would participate massively in the 2023 general elections.

“We are terribly disappointed. We are disappointed that there seems to be a conspiracy by the two major political parties to deny Igbo the opportunity to produce a presidential candidate.

“The parties all agreed that zoning should be North and South, and Ohaneze believed that if it is coming to the South, since Southwest have gone, South South has…





Source: Leadership Newspaper