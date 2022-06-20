PDP: 2023 And The Running Mate Politics





In a hard to predict presidential election such as the forthcoming polls, choosing a running mate was always going to be tough. Pundits argue that picking the wrong vice presidential could weigh heavily on the outcome of the votes for any of the candidates.

Mindful of this reality, parties and their candidates took a hard long deliberation before picking running mates, even though some are yet to finalize the process. While Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidates, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has settled for Delta State governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, his main rival, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has used a ‘place holder’ named Ibrahim Masari.

Besides, the debate over the Muslim/Muslim ticket, it is learnt that the choice of incumbent governor from the North East, has caused a fresh issue among the set of APC northern governors who were hoping to one of them would whose tenure would be end as governor next year would…





Source: Leadership Newspaper