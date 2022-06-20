Relatives Storm Court For Osinachi’s Husband Trial





The family of the late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, on Monday, stormed the premises of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, to witness the trial of the husband of the late singer, Peter Nwachukwu.

The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation had filed an homicide-related charges against Nwachukwu.

Present in court were the late singer’s mother, sisters, and children.

At the last sitting, the trial Judge, Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme, had ordered Mr Nwachukwu to be remanded at the Abuja correctional facility pending Monday’s hearing.

Nwachukwu had pleaded not guilty to a 23-count charge bordering on domestic violence and homicide, among others.

The gospel artiste died on April 8, 2022 and many of her colleagues had accused her husband of subjecting the deceased to domestic violence, leading to her death.

Afterward, the Nigeria Police arrested Nwachukwu and he has been in detention since.

Source: Leadership Newspaper