Tackling Sickle Cell Disease In Nigeria





In Nigeria, June 19 every year is designated to mark the World Sickle Cell Day . The international awareness day is observed annually with the goal of increasing public knowledge and an understanding of sickle cell disease and the challenges experienced by patients and their families and caregivers.

Sickle Cell Disease is a blood cell disorder that causes the red blood cells to take on a sickle or moon shape due to an abnormality in the oxygen-carrying protein called haemoglobin. Because of their shape, these cells stick to vessel walls and block the flow of blood, preventing proper circulation of oxygen. The result is that the sufferer does not have enough healthy red blood cells.

Treatments include medication, blood transfusions and rarely a bone-marrow transplant. People with sickle cell are also at risk of complications stroke, acute chest syndrome, blindness, bone damage and priapism .

Over time, people with sickle cell can experience damage to organs such as the liver,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper