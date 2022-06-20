TotalEnergies’ Shareholders Approve N6.18bn Dividend





TotalEnergies Plc has assured shareholders of the company commitment in becoming a multi energy company that would play a major role in the country’s energy transition, especially, in renewable energy to consolidate its performance.

The chairman of the company, Jean-Phillipe Torres stated this at the company’s 44th yearly general meeting held in Lagos at the weekend.

He expressed optimism about the firms’ enhanced profitability as investments made during the review period begin to reflect in its operations.

Besides, shareholders at the meeting endorsed the sum of N6.18 billion representing N18.20 kobo final dividend for the 2021 financial year. The company had earlier paid N1.36 billion as interim dividend, culminating to N4.00 per share.

Torres said, the company recorded a profit after tax of N16.8 billion representing 712 per cent rise when compared to N2.06 billion recorded by the company in the corresponding period of 2020 while turnover increased by 67 per cent from N205…





Source: Leadership Newspaper