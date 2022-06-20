‘Why El-Rufai Is Focusing On Human Capital Development’





Governor Nasir El-Rufai believes that only a vibrant, skilled and knowledgeable population can move Kaduna state and indeed Nigeria forward and this explains why his administration has been focusing on human capital development.

Kaduna State Government has been pursuing policies and programs that will make residents physically and mentally healthier, providing free and compulsory basic education, including skills through technical and vocational education, especially for the youth.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who made these remarks at the end of a training of Youth Facilitators for the At Risk Children Programme(ARC-P), noted that ‘’only a healthy people that can provide mental and physical labour.’’

She further pointed out that ‘’it is only skilled labour that can design and bring about technological advancement; and it is only in an atmosphere of good education and financial literacy that strong entrepreneurship can be birthed and nurtured.’’

The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper