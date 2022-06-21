Ekiti Gov’ship Poll: Gov-elect, Oyebanji, Denies Vote-buying Allegation





The governor-elect of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, Monday, said that neither he nor his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), was involved in the widespread vote-buying alleged to have taken place during last Saturday’s election, which he won.

Oyebanji spoke at the State House in Abuja after a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was accompanied by the national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdulahi Adamu; Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) as well as former Ekiti State governor and current Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

Speaking with State House correspondents after being presented to President Buhari at the presidential villa, Oyebanji said he did not witness any vote-buying at the polling unit where he voted.

The governor-elect said he won the poll based on the performance of the outgoing administration in the state led by Governor Fayemi, in which he played a prominent role.

According to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper