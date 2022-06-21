Osinachi Was Treated Like Animal By Her Husband, Sister Tells Court





The sister of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Favour Madu, has told a Federal Capital Territory High Court, yesterday that her sister was treated like an animal by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

Madu, 44, a data processing officer with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Enugu, testified as a second witness for the prosecution in the alleged culpable homicide case brought against Nwachukwu by the attorney-general’s office.

When Madu was asked by the prosecution counsel, Aderonke Imana, what happened that she wanted justice, she said, “Her husband never treated her well. He treated her like an animal, beat her anyhow, never made her happy and never allowed her to associate with her family.” Madu also told the court that her sister who got married in 2008 had four children. She said the oldest was 12 while the last girl was seven.

Also, Caroline Madu, Osinachi’s mother, made a plea to the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, to aid her in getting…





Source: Leadership Newspaper