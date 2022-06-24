Of Osun APC, PDP’s Campaign Outcome





Globally, defection and re-defection by politicians only point up the dialectics of political equation and dynamics of electoral calculus.This underscores the wave of ideological particularism or inclination in advanced democracies; but, in Nigeria, it tells so much about the tide of the political elite’s personal economic pursuits, calculating what goes into the stomach with mathematical exactitudes. Defection, re- defection is rather the politician personal aggrandizement which is the subjective condition, oft-garbed in over bloated electoral value.

However, for all practical purposes, decamping or re-decamping, secretly or overtly is the contextual after-effect of electioneering campaigns for the upcoming governorship poll in Osun State. And it is aimed at securing quality large support for the political parties and their candidates for the governorship election, saliently competitive and determinable by such factors as partisan strength, campaign issues, campaign budget,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper