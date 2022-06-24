US Supreme Court Overturns Landmark Abortion Ruling





The US Supreme Court has overturned Roe vs. Wade, the landmark ruling that granted the right to abortion for nearly five decades in the United States.

In a decision released on Friday, the country’s top court ruled in a Mississippi case that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion”. The justices voted 6-3, powered by the court’s conservative supermajority.

“The authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” the ruling reads.

The decision follows a leak last month of a draft opinion indicating that Roe v Wade would be overturned. That sparked widespread protests and condemnation across the US, with reproductive rights advocates saying millions of women would no longer have access to abortion services.

More than two dozen US states are likely to ban abortion now that the 1973 legal precedent has been overturned, according to reproductive rights group Guttmacher Institute, a move that rights groups said…





Source: Leadership Newspaper