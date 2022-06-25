2023: Tinubu, Obi, Others Can’t Replace Running Mates Under New Electoral Act – Group   





Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Center for Reforms and Public Advocacy (CRPA), has said that under the new Electoral Act 2022, running mates nominated by presidential and governorship candidates of various political parties are not subject to withdrawal or substitution.

Both presidential candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, submitted placeholders with the hope to substitute their running mates later.

But in a statement released Saturday in Abuja by the Executive Director of the Centre, Ifeanyi Okechukwu, he said the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2022 make clear provisions on the yardstick for withdrawal and substitution of candidates, adding that the provisions as contained in Sections 28 and 84 of the amended Electoral Act 2022, relate to only the candidate – presidential and gubernatorial – and not their running mates.

According to the statement, substitution of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper