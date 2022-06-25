Buratai Debunks Ownership Of Property Linked To Recovered N1.85bn





Former chief of army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, has denied ownership of the house in Wuse, Abuja, where operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) raided and recovered over N1.85bn in cash and other luxury items.

Earlier, an online medium had published a story titled: “EXCLUSIVE: Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Billions In Cash Meant For Arms, Ammunition To Fight Boko Haram In Abuja Home Of Ex-Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai,” stating that N1.85 billion was recovered from the retired army general’s house when ICPC raided his home.

The report identified Buratai, who is Nigeria’s ambassador to Benin Republic, as the owner of the said property.

But Buratai in a statement by his legal adviser, Osuagwu Ugochukwu ESQ, described the reports as smear and fabricated tale published to tarnish his image.

The statement said: “I have gone through the said publication and have interfaced with Ambassador T.Y. Buratai and can…





Source: Leadership Newspaper