Makinde Calls For More Tactical Approach To Combat Insecurity





Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has called on relevant stakeholders in the country to employ a more tactical approach in combating the insecurity challenges facing the nation.

The governor, who stated this at an expanded security council meeting held at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, said that security operatives must work on response time during emergencies.

The meeting was attended by traditional rulers, and service commanders, including the new Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Adebowale Williams as well as local government chairmen and vice-chairmen.

Makinde, at the meeting, called for more cooperation and collaboration among security agencies, governments and the traditional institutions in the country, adding that such cooperation has helped to improve the security situation of Oyo State, noting that the state has been relatively peaceful.

The governor said that he conveyed the meeting against the backdrop of the security breaches recently…





Source: Leadership Newspaper