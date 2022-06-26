Ogunsan Extols Gov Sanwo-Olu At 57





The chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Ayo Ogunsan, has hailed the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the occasion of his 57th birthday on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Joining the legion of well-wishers of Sanwo-olu, Ogunsan, in a statement, described the Lagos governor as a “selfless and humble man who has the interests of others at heart.”

In his congratulatory birthday message made available to journalists on Saturday, Ogunsan said: “Your leadership has not been about the title or position. It has, rather, been more about your pedigree, programmes and policies evident in every sphere of our dear Lagos State.

“I am glad you have attained this phase of your life with a sterling record of excellence in both the private and public sectors where your impacts have been immensely felt in no small measure. You are a selfless and humble man who has the interests of others at heart.

“Every great era in history has had people…





Source: Leadership Newspaper