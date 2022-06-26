Ogunsan Lauds Oando Boss, Wale Tinubu, At 55  





As goodwill messages continue to pour in, the chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has congratulated the Group Chief Executive of Oando PLC, Wale Tinubu, who clocks 55 on Sunday, June 26.

In a birthday message to Tinubu made available to journalists on Sunday, Ogunsan spared no soft words in extolling the virtues of the oil magnate and philanthropist.

He said: “Today, on the occasion of your birthday, I join the rest of family, friends and well-wishers to congratulate you on this great milestone signalling the day you were graciously gifted to humanity by the Almighty God.

“My big brother and friend, we have so much to be thankful for, seeing how far God has taken you, and how he has kept you to witness your 55th birthday.

“Through your generosity, you have touched many lives around you and even ones far from you, through your lion-hearted personality. Many won’t even know how humanitarian you are because you…





Source: Leadership Newspaper