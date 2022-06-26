Your Ex-VP Was A Blessing, Not Mistake, Atiku Support Group Tells Obasanjo





A political support group for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 elections was a blessing to the country when he was the Vice President to former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007.

In a statement on Sunday signed by the national publicity secretary of Atiku Support Organisation (ASO), Dr. Victor Moses, the group described Atiku as “the best vice president Nigeria has ever had since 1960 independence.”

The group was reacting to a statement by former President Obasanjo, on Saturday, who said he made a mistake in the choice of his presidential running mate ahead of the 1999 presidential election.

The former President, who was apparently referring to Atiku in his statement, said: “One of the mistakes I made was picking my number two when I wanted to become the President. But because it was a genuine mistake, God saved me.”

But, reacting to Obasanjo’s assertion, the pro-Atiku group said,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper