2023: Ensure Credible, Peaceful Polls, UN Tells APC





The United Nations has challenged the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) to make sure the 2023 general elections in Nigeria is peaceful, credible and accaptable.

The special representative of the secretary-general (SRSG) of the United Nations and head of the UN office for West and Sahel, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, made the demand when he visited the national leadership of the APC at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Monday.

Mr. Mahamat Saleh Annadif who led an 8-member delegation was received by the APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who was represented by the party’s deputy national chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari.

The UN special representative told the party leaders the international body was banking on the APC for credible polls, adding that it is the hope of the that Nigeria stays in good health and be the locomotive for other regions beacuse if Nigeria sneezes, the entire African sub-region catches cold.

Source: Leadership Newspaper