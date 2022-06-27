BREAKING: President Buhari Swears In Justice Ariwoola As Acting CJN





Justice Olukayode Ariwoola of the Supreme Court on Monday took the judicial oath of office as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

President Muhammadu Buhari administered the oath of office to Justice Ariwoola during a swearing-in ceremony held at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

Ariwoola is expected to serve in an acting capacity till further confirmation by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

While taking the judicial oath, he swore to be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Government of Nigeria, as well as defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Recall that Justice Tanko Muhammad had resigned as the Chief Justice of Nigeria on Sunday night, citing ill-health as the reason for his decision.

Who Is The New Acting CJN Ariwoola?

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who would be 68 years by August this year, if confirmed as substantive CJN by the Senate, would be saddled with the responsibility of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper