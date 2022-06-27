Edo Police Neutralise Kidnapper Of Catholic Priest 





The Edo State Police Command has said one of the kidnappers that abducted and killed the Parish Priest of St. Michael Catholic Church, lkhabigbo, Etsako West local government area of Edo State, Rev. Father Christopher Odia, has been killed.

A statement on Monday by ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, said other gang members who the police chased into the bush also sustained various gunshot injuries.

The statement reads: “Following the kidnap of the parish priest of St Michael Catholic church, lkhabigbo , Etsako West Local Government area of Edo State, Rev Father Christopher Odia in his rectory while coming out to go for Sunday mass in the wee hours of 26/6/22, a combined Team of Police Tactical Teams, Jattu Divisional Police operatives and the local Vigilante team, led by the Divisional Police Officer, went into the forest with a view to rescue the catholic priest.

“In frustration, the abductors killed Rev Father Christopher Odia. A Hunter…





Source: Leadership Newspaper