Firm Invests N24bn In Integrated Farm In Edo





Saro Group of Companies has invested not less than N24bn in an integrated farm in Edo State, in a concerted effort to boost local production of raw materials for use in the manufacturing sector, especially the food and beverages sub-sector.

The chief executive officer of Saro Group of Companies, Mr. Rasheed Sarumi, who disclosed this during an inspection of the farm site, said the integrated agricultural project was a joint venture between Saroafrica and Mohinani Group under the Green Hills Agric Projects.

He hailed the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government for creating a business-friendly environment, noting that the factory would be commissioned in quarter one, 2023.

Sarumi said the project was valued at N24 billion, adding, “This is an integrated agricultural project. This factory needs 480 tonnes of cassava per day and there are about 5,000 hectares of land to grow. Already 1,500 have been grown; 350 people from neighboring communities will work here on the feedstock…





Source: Leadership Newspaper