NAFDAC Bans European Cosmetics Product, Placentyne Hair Lotion





The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it received safety information from the European Rapid Alert System for dangerous non-food products (RAPEX) that a cosmetic product, Placentyne Hair Lotion, has been banned.

The information is contained in a public alert with No. 0033/2022, signed by the Director-General of the agency and issued to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday.

According to the alert, the product is said to contain a mixture of preservatives Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone (MCI and MI) which are forbidden in leave-on cosmetics.

The statement stated that the product is sold in a 12 ampoules x 10ml cardboard box manufactured by an Italian company, Linea Italiana di Benazzi Anna & SAS with a barcode No. 8029550000126

It added that Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone (MCI and MI) are common preservatives which are found in many liquids personal care products, which have been…





Source: Leadership Newspaper