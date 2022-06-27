NSCDC Arrests Man With Explosive Devices In C/River





Cross River State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a man with explosive devices and several other dangerous weapons around Akamkpa LGA of the state.

The suspect was arrested with the dangerous weapons while heading from Calabar to Obubra LGA area of the state.

This is the second time in six days that suspects had been caught with explosive devices in Cross River State in the same week.

Barely six days ago on June 21, 2022, soldiers on duty along Utanga community, few kilometers to Obudu Cattle Ranch Resort arrested some men with explosive devices and other dangerous weapons. The suspects were conveying the explosive device in a Toyota Camry heading towards the ranch resort, but was intercepted by soldiers who were on duty at one of the road blocks.

Again, on Saturday, June 25, another suspect names (withheld ) was arrested in Cross River State with explosive devices by men of NSCDC.

The suspect was said to be traveling from…





Source: Leadership Newspaper