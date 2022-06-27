Obasa Felicitates With Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu At Birthdays





Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, has felicitated with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as they both marked their birthdays.

While Governor Sanwo-Olu celebrated his 57th birthday, Gbajabiamila marked his 60th birthday at the weekend.

In his congratulatory message to Sanwo-Olu, Dr. Obasa said, “Your purposefulness and dedication to serving the people of Lagos has resulted in unprecedented achievements even in the face of current economic realities.

“Under your administration and supported by the state legislature, our dear state has kept on setting the pace for others to follow as we grow greater and develop better.

“As you celebrate your birthday, my colleagues and I pray to God to continue to keep you in good health”.

The Speaker also commended Gbajabiamila for making Lagos and Nigeria proud over his maturity and the ways he handled affairs of the House of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper