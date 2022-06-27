Rivers United Crowned Kings Of Nigeria Professional Football League





Rivers United were crowned Nigerian league champions despite losing 2-1 to Nasarawa United in Lafia on Sunday as closest rivals Plateau United lost 2-1 at Akwa United to give the Port Harcourt side an unassailable lead with three rounds of matches still to play.

Rivers United, despite their defeat to Nasarawa United have 71 points from 35 matches, 10 points clear of Plateau United, who have played the same number of matches, while Remo Stars are a distant third on 53 points following 3-2 defeat to Katsina United on sunday.

Winning the league earns United a place in next season’s CAF Champions League.

It is the first major honour for Rivers United since they were formed following a merger of Port Harcourt’s two top clubs – Dolphins and Sharks – in 2016

They are owned by oil-rich Rivers State Government, who have made them one of the best-run clubs in Nigeria.

The club nicknamed “The Pride of Rivers” features the league’s joint leading scorer Chijoke Akuneto, who has…





Source: Leadership Newspaper