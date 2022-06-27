Troops Clear IPOB/ESN Camps In Anambra, Enugu





A joint security team consisting of troops of 302 Regiment of the Nigerian Army, operatives of the Nigerian Navy, Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Police Force have dislodged camps belonging to Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Idara Nnebo, Ihe Mbosi villages and Ukpor in Nnewi South local government area of Anambra State.

A statement by the director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said in a clearance operation conducted in the early hours of Saturday 25 June 2022, troops also cleared IPOB fire positions and improvised explosive devices to dislodge the criminals from their hideouts.

He noted that during the operations, troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, three magazines with five rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, two pump action rifles and one locally fabricated gun. Other items include three power generators, among others.

He further…





Source: Leadership Newspaper