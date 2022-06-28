1 Year After, Police Nab Suspected Killer Of Gulak In Imo





Imo State Police command has paraded one Anosike Chimobi as one of the killers of former political adviser, Ahmed Gulak.

Gulak, who was former political adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan was murdered on his way to the Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri on May 30th, 2021.

Chimobi, 38 years old, who hails from Umuedo, in Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of Imo State, confessed to being a member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network.

Imo Police Commissioner, Mohammed Ahmed Barde said Anosike was arrested by its operatives through credible intelligence on 20th June.

Represented by the spokesperson, Michael Abattam, he said Anosike was arrested following credible information and that he had confessed to his involvement.

He said among those paraded were members of the gang who burnt the home of the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor.

He said, “Anosike confessed to being among the IPOB/ESN terrorists that murdered…





Source: Leadership Newspaper