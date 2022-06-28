Ariwoola Is New CJN As Tanko Quits 18 Months To Retirement





President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the acting chief justice of Nigeria (CJN) following the resignation of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad on health grounds.

The short ceremony was held at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, yesterday.

The president, who praised Tanko for his contributions, also conferred on him the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), the second highest such award in the country.

President Buhari urged the Judiciary not to fail Nigerians so that the citizens do not lose confidence in them.

He said, “Today, I received a letter from the Honourable Justice Dr. I. Tanko Muhammad, CFR, resigning his position as Chief Justice of Nigeria and chairman of the National Judicial Council, on health grounds. The resignation is to take immediate effect.

“CJN Tanko was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2006, sworn in on the 8th of January, 2007, and became the Chief Justice of Nigeria in acting…





Source: Leadership Newspaper