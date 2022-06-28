Criminal Cases: Aregbesola Advocates 12-Month Timeline For Justice Dispensation





The minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has called on the judicial arm of government to support the ongoing reform in the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) through timely conclusion of criminal cases.

He specifically advocated a 12-month timeline for dispensation of justice on criminal cases brought to the court.

He advocated this at the on-going comtroller -general of corrections’ retreat taking place in Sokoto, Sokoto State.

The minister said timely dispensation of justice on criminal cases will not only reduce the number of awaiting trial inmates and decongest the correctional facilities, but will also save the service a lot of money

Aregbesola appealed to the judiciary to ensure that from the arrest of suspects to conclusion of their cases in court, the maximum time spent on their trial should not be more than 12-months.

He explained that it was his fight for the restoration of his stolen mandate in 2007, that activated the judiciary to peg the conclusion of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper