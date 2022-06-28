Customs Intercepts Adulterated Diesel, Others Worth N1.29bn In Ogun





A petroleum tanker laden with 45, 000 litres of adulterated diesel being imported into the country, as well as 14 trucks of foreign parboiled rice, weighing 50kg each top the list of seizure recorded by the Ogun Area 1 Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) between the month of May and 25th of June, 2022.

This is just as the command also intercepted 23, 400 pairs of footwear, 289 cartons of tomato paste, 1,100 packets of Tramadol, as well as several sacks and wraps of weeds, suspected to be Cannabis Sativa among other contrabands, which Duty Payable Value (DPV) worth over N1. 29 billion within the period under review.

Taking journalists round what he described as “uncommon seizures under a month” yesterday in Idiroko Border, the Customs Area Controller (C.A.C) for Ogun 1 Command, Comptroller Bamidele Makinde explained that the adulterated diesel product was intercepted along the Sagamu – Ijebu Ode expressway, while the bunkerer absconded upon sighting the command’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper