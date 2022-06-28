Delta Resident Doctors Protest Assault On Colleague





Members of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Federal Medical Centre, (FMC), Asaba Chapter yesterday protested an assault meted out on one of their members (name withheld) by family members of a patient.

The doctor was hit on the head and he bled profusely. He was resuscitated and he is alive.

The doctors earlier withheld their services to express their anger over the unfair treatment their member received from family members of the patient he was caring for and also to ensure safety of doctors on duty.

Findings by LEADERSHIP revealed that the victim who was on call on that fateful day, had at least three patients with seizure disorders at the same time and the families of the patients needed his attention at the same time.

The doctor, being a professional, decided to attend to the most critical emergency, however, he still assessed the said patient and instituted treatment but would further evaluate him after he was transferred to the examination couch. The family of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper