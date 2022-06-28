Ekiti Election: No Pregnant Woman In Our Custody – EFCC





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied media report that it detained a pregnant woman over vote buying in the just concluded Ekiti State governorship election.

The anti- graft agency made this clarification in a statement signed by its head of media and publicity, Mr Wilson Uwujaren.

The statement reads:” The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to some reports in a section of the media, alleging that the Commission is detaining ‘a pregnant woman, nursing mother, others, over vote – buying’, consequent on some arrests made in the wake of the recent governorship election in Ekiti State.

“The Commission wishes to state that there is no iota of truth in the reports. There is no pregnant woman among the suspects arrested on allegation of vote buying during the Ekiti governorship election. A pregnancy test conducted on all female suspects arrested during the Ekiti governorship poll at the Kwara State Hospital,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper