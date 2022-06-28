Fayemi Appoints Agbede As New Ekiti State Head of Service





Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has approved the appointment of Mr. Bamidele Olugbenga Agbede as the new Head of Service in the state civil service.

Agbede, until his new appointment was the permanent secretary, Ministry of Works and Transport.

He takes over from the state’s first female Head of Service, Mrs Peju Babafemi, who is billed to retire from the state’s civil service on June 30, having attained the mandatory 35 years in the service.

Agbede’s appointment as Head of Service, according to a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, yesterday takes effect from July 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, Governor Fayemi has commended Mrs Babafemi for her demonstrated brilliance, diligence and professionalism which has greatly helped in repositioning the state civil service for optimal service delivery.

Agbede, the new Head of Service holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History as well as a Law degree from the Ondo State University (now Ekiti…





Source: Leadership Newspaper