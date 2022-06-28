JUST-IN: Court Dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s Fresh Bail Application





A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, dismissed a fresh bail application by the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, pending the determination of the treasonable felony charge preferred against him by the Federal Government.

Kanu, who is currently facing a seven-count charge, had in the application filed through his team of lawyers led by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, equally challenged the revocation of the bail the court earlier granted to him.

He specifically urged the court to set aside the order it made on March 28, 2019, which not only issued a bench warrant for his arrest, but also gave Federal Government the nod to try him in absentia.

The IPOB leader told the court that contrary to Federal Government’s allegation that he jumped bail, he said that he fled the country for his life after his home town at Afaraukwu Ibeku in Umuahia, Abia State, was invaded by soldiers, which he said led to the death of 28 persons.

Contending…





Source: Leadership Newspaper