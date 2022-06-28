Kwankwaso’s Return To APC: NNPP Blasts APC





National chairman of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) Prof. Alkali Ahmed Rufai Alkali yesterday lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for wooing its presidential candidate and former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso to return to their fold.

Alkali condemned a statement credited to APC deputy national publicity secretary Yakubu Ajaka calling on Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso to return to APC because he has a better chance of becoming president on the party’s platform in the future.

However, Alkali in a statement signed yesterday in Abuja said such thoughts sounded like that of a drowning man looking for support.

He said if Ajaka should study the mood of the nation he would have noticed the current exodus of APC members and indeed those from other parties into NNPP.

According to Alkali, “I won’t be surprised if Ajaka knocks on our doors in coming days to give him accommodation.”

He stated that Nigerians have since expressed their dissatisfaction…





Source: Leadership Newspaper