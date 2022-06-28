Makinde Congratulates New Acting CJN Ariwoola





Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has congratulated Honourable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola on his elevation and swearing-in as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Makinde described Iseyin-born Ariwoola’s elevation as acting CJN as a deserving development and reward for diligence, patriotism and service to the nation.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to the governor, Moses Alao, on Monday, quoted Governor Makinde as saying that he has no doubt that the jurist would restore the glory of apex court and the judiciary.

“I congratulate a noble son of Oyo State, His Lordship, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, on his elevation and swearing-in as Chief Justice of Nigeria, in acting capacity.

“This elevation comes as a deserving development, a well-deserved promotion that comes after decades of hard work, diligence, patriotism and forthrightness in the judiciary.

“I have no doubt that the new Acting CJN will turn around the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper