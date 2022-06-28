Petrol Subsidy: Nigeria Faces Higher Economic Risks, Fiscal Deficit – Experts





Economists and key stakeholders in the oil and gas industry have expressed concern over the perennial problem of fuel scarcity, declaring that unless the highly unsustainable fuel subsidy is dealt with decisively, Nigeria would continue to face higher macroeconomic risk and fiscal deficit challenges.

The experts offered economic solutions to the lingering shortages in supply of petroleum products which had regularly created an unpleasant environment where motorists would have to queue for several hours before buying petrol.

On the supply side, marketers have identified huge gaps from the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, PPMC, which solely imports petrol into the country.

Though the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and other cities have had to contend with the situation over time, the current shortages in the country’s commercial capital, Lagos, have forced marketers to reveal the extent of the problem.

While they are openly asking for subsidy removal, experts note that…





