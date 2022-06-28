SIGNIS Raises Alarm Over Incessant Killing Of Priests In Nigeria





Catholic Communicators in Nigeria under the auspices of SIGNIS, have condemned what it called the incessant killings of Priests and other innocent Nigerians by bandits, kidnappers, and terrorists in Nigeria.

They said the increased attacks on Catholic churches in recent times, which have led to the loss of several lives, including that of priests could spiral into an orgy of violence that may have grave consequences on the peace and unity of the country.

The Catholic Communicators expressed more concern over what it called the seeming silence of the Buhari administration and the federal government in the face of the attacks, saying that the seeming silence does not in any way reassure Nigerians that the government was on top of the situation.

In a statement signed by the President of the Association, Very Rev. Fr. Patrick Alumuku, and the General Secretary, Mr. Tony Agbugba, the group noted that the time has come for all Nigerians irrespective of their religious inclination to be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper