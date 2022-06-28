Sultan Directs Muslims To Look Out For New Moon Of Dhul Hijja 1443AH





The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to look out for the new moon of Dhul Hijja,1443AH as from Wednesday, June 29.

Sultan Abubakar said this in a statement in Sokoto on Tuesday, signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the chairman, advisory committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Wednesday June 29 which is equivalent to 29th of Dhul-Qidah 1443AH shall be the day to look out for the new moon of Dhul-Hijjah 1443AH.

“Muslims are therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon on Wednesday and report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan,’’ he said.

The Sultan prayed Allah to assist the Muslim Ummah in the discharge of its religious duties.

Dhul-Hijjah is the 12th and the last month in the Islamic calendar in which the Holy Pilgrimage (Hajj)…





Source: Leadership Newspaper