Troops Kill 3 Boko Haram Terrorists In Ambush, Recover Weapons





Troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East region, have killed three Boko Haram terrorists in an ambush in the early hours of Tuesday.

It was gathered that the troops in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in a joint operation, carried out the ambush against the terrorists in the axis of Gubio local government area of Borno State.

According to an Intelligence report obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad and made available to our correspondent, the successful ambush was on suspected Boko Haram terrorists who terrorised herdsmen and stole their animals to the axis of Mandara Mountain in Gwoza.

“The troops neutralised three of the Boko Haram terrorists and recovered two AK 47 rifles, one bow and arrow, two AK 47 magazines, one Motorcycle and other items,” the source stated.





