2023: After Buhari, It’s Southern President Or Nothing – Fayose





A former governor of Ekiti State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ayodele Fayose, has said that after the eight-year tenure of incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, the next President must come from the South.

He said it must be a President from the South in 2023 or nothing, borrowing the now famous political slogan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, “South Lo kan”, meaning it’s the turn of Southern Nigeria.

Fayose contested and lost the PDP presidential primary election in May. Not a few political watchers have expressed surprise about his sudden campaign for zoning of power to the South.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the former governor has an axe to grind with the PDP leadership and the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over the just-concluded Ekiti State governorship election, in which his preferred candidate, Bisi Kolawole, lost.

Also, Fayose’s grouse might not be unconnected to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper